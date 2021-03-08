Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PHVS. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. Pharvaris has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $42.86.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

