EOSDT Reaches Market Cap of $2.63 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $47,562.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

