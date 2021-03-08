Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Price Reaches $20.34 on Top Exchanges

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market capitalization of $473.95 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.39 or 0.00796828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00026461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00060897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00029512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00041140 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

