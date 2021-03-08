Prudential PLC Lowers Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 542.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CACI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price target on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.08.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $218.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $266.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.25.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

