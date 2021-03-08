Prudential PLC Reduces Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $29.79 on Monday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,488.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $49,795.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,355.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,291.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,280 shares of company stock valued at $150,325 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

