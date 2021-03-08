Prudential PLC Decreases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of BCE by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

