481,225 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 481,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Lantheus by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $19.06 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 238.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,220 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

