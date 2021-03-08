JUST (JST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $151.42 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $129.79 million and $151.42 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. One JUST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.24 or 0.00461955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00067304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00076092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00081022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00050702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.84 or 0.00449282 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

