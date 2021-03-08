JUST Trading 24.2% Higher Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One JUST token can currently be bought for about $0.0574 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $129.79 million and $151.42 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.24 or 0.00461955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00067304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00076092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00081022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00050702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.84 or 0.00449282 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

