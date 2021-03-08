168,007 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Acquired by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 168,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,455,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 11.1% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $72.56 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $64.20.

