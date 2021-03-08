Northern Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,700 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.5% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 211,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,418 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $132.27 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $132.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

