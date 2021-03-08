Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Argus

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.15.

Shares of RY opened at $88.92 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 69,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

