OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases $1,173,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,173,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $2,385,000.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00.

OPKO Health stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,328,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,798,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,944 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,633,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

