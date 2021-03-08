D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $79.01 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.