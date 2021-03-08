U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 14,000 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 378.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 150.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 35.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HOG. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of HOG opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

