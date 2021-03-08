Prudential PLC Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.33% of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 92.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF alerts:

NASDAQ BFIT opened at $25.67 on Monday. Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.