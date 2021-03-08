Prudential PLC Sells 20,775 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,775 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.39% of Independent Bank worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank stock opened at $90.92 on Monday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $91.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INDB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

