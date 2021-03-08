BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Financial Review

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Provident Bancorp and BCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

BCB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 42.88%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Provident Bancorp pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCB Bancorp pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Provident Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and BCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 16.81% N/A N/A BCB Bancorp 14.85% 8.66% 0.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provident Bancorp and BCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $55.65 million 4.62 $10.81 million $0.60 22.07 BCB Bancorp $128.95 million 1.97 $21.03 million $1.20 12.40

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. BCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Provident Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 31 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Newark, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

