Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Freshpet (FRPT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT):

3/3/2021 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $123.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $123.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $140.00 to $150.00.

2/24/2021 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $172.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Freshpet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

2/23/2021 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Freshpet is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00.

1/14/2021 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $140.00.

1/11/2021 – Freshpet had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $139.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,267.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $173.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth $113,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 196.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

