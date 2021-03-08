Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMCR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMCR) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

IMCR stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $61.99.

About Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

