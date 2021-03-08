Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 689 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.9% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,996,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 142,575 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 192,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after buying an additional 102,938 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 221,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after buying an additional 31,039 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 390,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK opened at $74.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $188.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.