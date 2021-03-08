Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires 134 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of American Tower by 574.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,606,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,110,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,784,000 after buying an additional 589,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Tower by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after buying an additional 476,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $202.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.06.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.