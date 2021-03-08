State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,340 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Realogy worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Realogy during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on RLGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

RLGY stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

