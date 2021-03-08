ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). ConocoPhillips reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

COP stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $59.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after buying an additional 151,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

