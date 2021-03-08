Brokerages Expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sun Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $143.28 on Monday. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $170.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

