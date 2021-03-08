State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,690 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $153,000.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,425.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $77.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

