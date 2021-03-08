Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

NYSE UNVR opened at $20.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.67, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. Equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 945,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 152,683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 392,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Univar Solutions by 103.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 55,047 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

