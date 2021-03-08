Roth Capital Upgrades Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to “Buy”

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $250.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $230.00. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED stock opened at $189.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 865.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.