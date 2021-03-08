Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Market Perform Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Apache (NASDAQ:APA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.98% from the company’s current price.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

APA stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apache by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apache by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Apache by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Apache by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

