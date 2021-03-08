bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $45.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLUE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $28.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 19.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

