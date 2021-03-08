Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.77% from the company’s previous close.

CDXS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $19.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. Research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 58,679 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 357.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $973,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

