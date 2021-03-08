Kodiak Sciences’ (KOD) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

KOD opened at $120.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.00. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total value of $4,386,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after buying an additional 1,266,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,961,000 after buying an additional 401,517 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,035,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 584,867 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.