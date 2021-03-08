UBS Group Raises Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $228.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $174.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.39% from the company’s previous close.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $164.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after purchasing an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after buying an additional 663,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,324,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after acquiring an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

