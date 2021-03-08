UBS Group Raises Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $228.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $174.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.39% from the company’s previous close.
JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.79.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $164.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $178.64.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after purchasing an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after buying an additional 663,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,324,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after acquiring an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
