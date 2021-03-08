B. Riley Boosts Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Price Target to $21.00

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) had its target price boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

LAND stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $490.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

