B. Riley Boosts Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Price Target to $21.00

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) had its target price boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.
LAND stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $490.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
Featured Story: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.