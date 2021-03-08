Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $26.50.
About Sensei Biotherapeutics
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.
