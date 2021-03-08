Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

In related news, Director James Peyer acquired 20,300 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $361,137.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 9,802 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $185,061.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

