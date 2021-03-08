Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $52.10 on Monday. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

