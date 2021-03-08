A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Roger Alexander White Purchases 30 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Roger Alexander White bought 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £151.50 ($197.94).

Roger Alexander White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Roger Alexander White acquired 29 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($196.26).

A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 504.73 ($6.59) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £565.44 million and a PE ratio of 27.27. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 541 ($7.07). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 495.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. A.G. BARR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

