Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.

SPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

NYSE:SPR opened at $47.12 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

