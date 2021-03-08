Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APAM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $47.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.32%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

