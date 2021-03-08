Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

OMI stock opened at $32.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $35.73.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $443,344 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

