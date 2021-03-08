State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,330 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.18% of Capital City Bank Group worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 52,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

