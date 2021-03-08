Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PSNL. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Personalis alerts:

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $23.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,845 shares of company stock worth $236,259 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Personalis by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.