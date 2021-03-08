Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Shares of MU opened at $87.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 60,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 29,972 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 41,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 466,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

