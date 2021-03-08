State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $58.79 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

