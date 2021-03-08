Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $405.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $435.00 to $405.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.08.

Shares of COST opened at $317.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.54. The stock has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $276.34 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,451,000 after buying an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,795,000 after purchasing an additional 388,621 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

