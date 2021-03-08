TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.27 million, a P/E ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $2,405,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $2,091,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TrueCar by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 128,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TrueCar by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 166,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.