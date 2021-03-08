DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DKNG. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $59.52 on Monday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $72.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DraftKings by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

