Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.60% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.
NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $72.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $87.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210,428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,580,000 after purchasing an additional 124,647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 88.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 246,047 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 261,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 180,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
