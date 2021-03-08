Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $72.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210,428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,580,000 after purchasing an additional 124,647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 88.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 246,047 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 261,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 180,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

