State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $5,686,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 422.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

STRA stock opened at $80.60 on Monday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,716 shares of company stock worth $1,948,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

