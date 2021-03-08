Oppenheimer Boosts EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Price Target to $95.00

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $88.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,161,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,779,000 after purchasing an additional 164,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 732.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 306,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $24,600,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 286,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,464 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

